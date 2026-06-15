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Valet Driver Seeking $1.2 Million Settlement From Quavo

Published on June 15, 2026
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Quavo
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

A Las Vegas valet driver who accused Quavo of assault is reportedly seeking $1.2 million in a legal settlement.

According to court documents, Lamar Henry alleged that the Atlanta rapper slapped him during an incident in 2018. Two years later, Henry filed a lawsuit against the former Migos member, claiming the altercation caused him both physical and emotional injuries.

The case remained tied up in the court system for several years before a judgment was ultimately handed down. Henry maintained that the incident left him with “physical and mental” injuries. 

Although Huncho denied the allegations, a judge awarded Henry $509,000 in compensatory damages. In addition, the court ordered $150,000 in punitive damages, bringing the total judgment to more than $650,000.

Court record show that on March 21, 2025, a judge ruled Quavo and his co-defendants, Lance Lavar Limerick and Romodo Arkell Brooks, were liable in connection with the incident. The ruling held all three parties responsible for the damages awarded to Henry. 

It remains unclear whether Quavo or his legal to plan to appeal the decision. 

Outside of the legal case, Quavo has recently been spotted in the studio with a familiar face, Offset. Following the Migos’ breakup, there were rumors that the two rappers were no longer on good terms.

However, years after the tragic passing of Takeoff, Quavo and Set appear to have reconnected, sparking among fans who hope the two release new music together. 

Valet Driver Seeking $1.2 Million Settlement From Quavo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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