Listen Live
Close
Politics

Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj "Hot" & "A Great Friend"

Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj “Hot” & “A Great Friend” During Rose Garden Speech At White House

Published on July 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Nicki Minaj really shocked many in her fanbase when she came out as a MAGA supporter earlier this year. Even as the Trump administration continues to lift the temporary protected status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the United States to continue their ethnic cleansing, Nicki (an illegal Trinidadian immigrant herself) is still putting her full support for Donald Trump on display for all to see, and he’s taken notice.

On Monday, Donald Trump gave a “speech” at the Rose Garden Club Luncheon at the White House to celebrate the launch of his new Trump Accounts investment program for children. During his latest off-the-wall rant, Trump singled out Nicki Minaj, who was in attendance, calling her “hot” and “a great friend with common sense.” Pouring on the compliments to his celebrity “friend,” Trump said, “She’s a fantastic person, and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody. And she’s got real talent, Nicki Minaj.”

Not one to shy away from praise, Nicki basked in the round of applause from the MAGA faithful in the Rose Garden and even took a picture with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who recently gerrymandered away one of the two majority-black districts in his state and stripped them of representation in Congress, hence making Congress that much whiter.

Real classy, Nicki.

It’s also worth noting that Donald Trump credited Nicki Minaj for doing a “phenomenal job” at the government’s SBA (Small Business Administration) program, for which she has no role in. These are the kinds of things that happen when you elect an 80-year-old man who’s obviously suffering from dementia at this point. Just sayin’.

The unexpected Nicki Minaj appearance comes months after Nicki received her own personal Gold Trump Visa, which many thought meant she was officially a U.S. Citizen, but was later clarified by the White House that no, it does not mean that at all.

What do y’all think about Nicki Minaj and other Hip-Hop artists continuing to support Donald Trump and his administration even as they continue to come down hard on immigrants and people of color? Let us know in the comments section below.


https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/2074167623298720023/history



Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj “Hot” & “A Great Friend” During Rose Garden Speech At White House was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Tekashi 6ix9ine

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Hip-Hop Wired
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

"You An Opp": Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Hip-Hop Wired
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Hip-Hop Wired
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger's Wife For Defamation

Hip-Hop Wired

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated together, promoting their R&B tour and a chance to win a trip to see them perform live in Las Vegas on September 5.
Entertainment  |  Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
A promotional image for a radio station contest offering a "Grand in Your Hand" cash prize. The image features a person holding cash and two people, one wearing sunglasses and the other smiling.
Contests  |  paige.boyd

Win A GRAND IN YOUR HAND With 1-800-TRUCKWRECK!

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
Colorful back-to-school promotion for Boost Mobile, featuring school supplies, a backpack, and text offering $1000 in school supplies and $500 for a teacher.
Contests  |  paige.boyd

Boost Mobile: Get Boosted for Back to School Giveaway

Comments
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
Birthday Bash: Interviews  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

Young Dro Celebrates Sobriety, PSC Album & Metro Boomin Collab With DJ Misses At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close