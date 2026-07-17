India Shawn is Done Waiting – Her Moment is Now

India Shawn built a loyal following in Atlanta's tight-knit creative scene before breaking through to wider recognition.

Grinding through odd jobs and side hustles, India stayed resilient, leading to label deals and collaborations with top artists.

India's focus on staying involved and educated in her career has defined her path, culminating in a partnership with acclaimed producer D'Mile.

✕

Source: Paige Boyd / R1

India Shawn has been putting in work longer than most people realize. The R&B singer sat down with Moran Tha Man for a candid conversation about her journey—from underground shows in the city to touring internationally and signing with Grammy-winning producer D’Mile. What emerged was the portrait of an artist who never stopped moving, even when nobody was watching.

The Atlanta Chapter That Started It All

Before the label deals and the big stages, India Shawn was a fixture in Atlanta’s underground music scene. Her debut album, Origin, quietly made waves in the city, earning her a loyal following among artists and fans who recognized something special early. She was part of a tight-knit creative circle that included artists like Mareba and the Spillage Village collective—a community of talent that was building something real before the rest of the world caught on.

“That was such a prime time,” she told Moran. “All of us were collaborating together, doing some of our first shows, being in the audience supporting each other.”

The Grind Nobody Saw Coming

Here’s what most fans didn’t know: while India had two projects out—Origin and Outer Limits—she was also grinding through odd jobs and side hustles to stay afloat. Back in Los Angeles, where she’s originally from, that meant doing rideshare and food delivery through Postmates.

“I used to pray, God, please don’t let me see anybody I know,” she admitted, laughing through the honesty of it.

But fate has a sense of humor. One of those deliveries brought her to a songwriter friend’s door—and that connection pulled her back into the industry, eventually leading to her first label deal with Epic Records. As Moran put it: “Postmates answered your prayer.”

Her takeaway for artists who think they’re too talented for a day job? Simple: “You have to survive, and you have to be well in order to show up the way that you need to show up.”

Coachella, Anderson .Paak, and the Solange Co-Sign

The opportunities kept coming for those willing to stay ready. India joined Anderson .Paak’s camp initially as a background vocalist, but it grew into something far bigger—touring Asia and the US, performing Tiny Desk, and eventually singing .Paak’s entire project live on stage. She also performed at Coachella alongside Kanye West, a moment that put her in front of millions.

Then there was Solange. At a party early in India’s career, Solange Knowles approached her directly after using one of her songs on the Saint Heron playlist. “To have that affirmation and validation from Solange was nuts,” India said. For any R&B artist, that kind of recognition from one of the genre’s most respected figures carries serious weight.

What Epic Taught Her—and What D’Mile Represents

India’s deal with Epic gave her education as much as opportunity. Her biggest lesson? Stay involved. “When you’re young, you’re kind of naive about certain things, and you just put the responsibility into certain people’s hands,” she said. “You gotta know what’s going on. Stay educated and informed.”

Now signed to D’Mile—the producer behind some of the most critically acclaimed R&B work of this era—she’s stepping into what she calls her best chapter yet. D’Mile’s label venture is his first, and India is his inaugural signing. “He’s the Quincy Jones of my time,” she said. “Why wouldn’t I take that opportunity?”

The Song She Can’t Quite Relate To

Fans of India’s catalog know “Exchange” as a standout—soulful, sexy, and deeply felt. India? She’s got a complicated relationship with it. “I think maybe because I ain’t got no man right now, I can’t relate to it,” she said, laughing. “I really gotta go with my imagination to perform that song sometimes.”

R&B Isn’t Shrinking—It’s Expanding

On the state of the genre, India is clear-eyed and proud. Echoing sentiments shared by artists like Cleo Sol, she sees R&B not as a genre fighting for space, but as the foundation everything else was built on. “We actually created all these subgenres—and external genres that people think we’re trying to hop back into,” she said. “We made all this. We’re the creators.”

What’s Coming in 2026

New music. Acting ambitions. And a project she describes as “huge and cinematic.” India is also eyeing a lane in TV and film—specifically something “quirky and funny.” Whatever comes next, she’s approaching it with the same intentionality that got her here.

Her message to anyone still in their sacrifice season? “Trust yourself, trust God, and trust the path as it is ever unfolding. You have to surrender to the process—it’s going to be a winding road. Find the joy in it.”

Follow India Shawn on all platforms @IndiaShawn and visit IndiaShawn.com for music, merch, and updates.