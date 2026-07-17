Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens on Leadership, Community & 30 Years in Law Enforcement | Reec Swiney Exclusive

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens sits down with Reec Swiney on Reec Radio. Owens made history as the first African American sheriff in Cobb County, Georgia, and brings roughly three decades in law enforcement to the conversation – leadership, community trust, and the work behind the badge.