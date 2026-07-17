Listen Live
Close
News

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens sits down with Reec Swiney

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens on Leadership, Community & 30 Years in Law Enforcement | Reec Swiney Exclusive

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens on Leadership, Community & 30 Years in Law Enforcement | Reec Swiney Exclusive

Published on July 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens on Leadership, Community & 30 Years in Law Enforcement | Reec Swiney Exclusive

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens sits down with Reec Swiney on Reec Radio. Owens made history as the first African American sheriff in Cobb County, Georgia, and brings roughly three decades in law enforcement to the conversation – leadership, community trust, and the work behind the badge.

See More Exclusive Interviews from Reec!

CLICK HERE FOR ALL INTERVIEWS WITH YOUR FAVORITE STARS!

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens on Leadership, Community & 30 Years in Law Enforcement | Reec Swiney Exclusive was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

A young woman wearing sunglasses, a black graphic t-shirt, and black boots stands next to a parked black car on a dark street.

Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Houston Rapper Judy World

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 9, 2024

Big30 Shuts Down Snitching Rumors, “Don’t Believe The Hype”

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Hart Celebrates his 40th Birthday at TAO in Los Angeles with LOUIS XIII Cognac and Rémy Martin

Daphne Joy Tells DJ Akademiks She's "Scared Of Love" After Past Relationships

Hip-Hop Wired
Summer Jam 97

Tory Lanez Is Doing His Best Lucious Lyon Impression With New Prison Double Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

A person with long braided hair wearing a red shirt and looking directly at the camera.
ATL  |  paige.boyd

Local Rapper Lil Toonk Arrested On Outstanding Fulton County Homicide Warrant

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated together, promoting their R&B tour and a chance to win a trip to see them perform live in Las Vegas on September 5.
Entertainment  |  Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
DC Young Fly & DJ Holiday
Birthday Bash  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
Birthday Bash: Interviews  |  Hot 107.9 Staff

Young Dro Celebrates Sobriety, PSC Album & Metro Boomin Collab With DJ Misses At Birthday Bash XXX

Comments
36:27
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close