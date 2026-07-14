Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owen's Back2School hosted by Reec
Sheriff Craig D. Owens present the Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Reec!
Get ready for a fun-filled day as the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Craig D. Owens present the Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Reec!
Families can receive free back-to-school essentials, including thousands of book bags, school supplies, community resources, and more. Teachers can also visit a fully stocked, free teacher supply store while supplies last.
The event will feature:
- Free book bags and school supplies
- Community resources and vendors
- A free teacher supply store
- Music and giveaways
- Games and family-friendly fun
- Great vibes for the entire community
Best of all, the event will be held indoors in the air conditioning!
Saturday, July 25
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta
Bring the family and get ready for the new school year!
Sheriff Craig D. Owens present the Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Reec! was originally published on majicatl.com