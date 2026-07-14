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Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owen's Back2School hosted by Reec

Sheriff Craig D. Owens present the Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Reec!

Published on July 14, 2026
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Get ready for a fun-filled day as the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Craig D. Owens present the Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Reec!

Families can receive free back-to-school essentials, including thousands of book bags, school supplies, community resources, and more. Teachers can also visit a fully stocked, free teacher supply store while supplies last.

The event will feature:

  • Free book bags and school supplies
  • Community resources and vendors
  • A free teacher supply store
  • Music and giveaways
  • Games and family-friendly fun
  • Great vibes for the entire community

Best of all, the event will be held indoors in the air conditioning!

Saturday, July 25
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta

Bring the family and get ready for the new school year!

Sheriff Craig D. Owens present the Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Reec! was originally published on majicatl.com

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