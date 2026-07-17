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Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Here are some of our biggest early takeaways from Rick Ross’ new album, Set In Stone.

Published on July 17, 2026
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A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".
Source: @richforever / Instagram

Rick Ross is back with a new project, Set In Stone, and he’s staying true to his roots.

The Biggest Boss took a brief hiatus from releasing albums before returning with his latest offering. His last project, Too Good To Be True with Meek Mill, dropped in 2023. As for solo efforts, fans have been waiting since 2022, making Set In Stone his first solo album in four years.

Ross came through with a strategic feature list, tapping collaborators he’s built chemistry with over the years, including T.I., The-Dream, and French Montana. At the same time, he welcomed some of Hip-Hop’s newer heavy-hitters, Don Toliver and BigXthaPlug, who fit seamlessly into Ross’ luxurious soundscape.

The MMG mogul also has his finger on the pulse of today’s R&B scene. Leon Thomas continues to prove he’s one of the genre’s brightest stars, delivering standout vocals on “Remarkable Hussle” and showing exactly why Rozay brought him into the fold.

From soulful records to heavyweight collaborations, Set In Stone feels like Ross doing what he does best, making boss music.

Here are some of our biggest early takeaways from Rick Ross’ new album, Set In Stone.

Rick Ross has not shyed away from his luxury rap, “take a breathe of that alkaline air.”

Some fans have pointed out similarities between Rick Ross’ album cover and Wale’s 2013 album, Gifted.

Rick Ross & YFN Lucci is an underrated combo.

Deon Cole’s skit painted a hilarious picture of what a night out with Rozay might look like.

Rick Ross claims he wrote for a rapper that’s “not from the streets.” Hmm…

Rozay says he and Marcus Jordan have formed a friendship after hanging out for months. Congrats?

Rick Ross salutes the late Nipsey Hussle on “Remarkable Hussle.”

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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