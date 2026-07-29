Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

OFFICIAL TRAILER: 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Starring Michael B. Jordan

OFFICIAL TRAILER: ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Starring Michael B. Jordan

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A well-dressed man with a beard and bow tie, the text "Revenge is a work of art" and "The Thomas Crown Affair" visible on the movie poster.
Source: General / THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR

Michael B. Jordan is stepping into the world of high-stakes art theft in the first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair. Jordan stars in and directs the reimagining of the classic crime thriller, playing a billionaire who secretly steals priceless works of art for the thrill while staying one step ahead of the law.

RELATED: Weekend Watch List: 10 Movies & Shows To Stream

RELATED: Every Movie in the ‘Jurassic Park’ Franchise, Ranked

Things become even more complicated when his character falls for the woman leading the investigation into his crimes, setting up a dangerous game of cat and mouse fueled by romance, deception and suspense. The Thomas Crown Affair is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Check out the trailer below.

OFFICIAL TRAILER: ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Starring Michael B. Jordan was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending

Trending

Education  |  Vassier

Metro Atlanta Schools Announce 2026 Start Dates

Comments
Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
Events  |  paige.boyd

1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
A person with long braided hair wearing a red shirt and looking directly at the camera.
ATL  |  paige.boyd

Local Rapper Lil Toonk Arrested On Outstanding Fulton County Homicide Warrant

Comments
36:27
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close