Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

It's National Chicken Wing Day! Here Are Some Dinner Deals

It's National Chicken Wing Day! Here Are Some Dinner Deals

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Since today is Wednesday, July 29, 2026 (National Chicken Wing Day), many chains are running one-day promotions in addition to their usual Wednesday specials.

Here are some of the best national deals available today:

RestaurantToday’s Deal
Buffalo Wild Wings6 free wings (bone-in or boneless) with a $15 purchase using promo code FREEWINGS. (LiveNOW)
Wingstop5 free wings with a $10+ purchase for Club Wingstop members using FREEWINGS. (Wingstop Investor Relations)
Pizza HutBuy One, Get One FREE wings with code BOGOWINGS. (LiveNOW)
Hooters10 wings for $7.29 (dine-in, participating locations). (LiveNOW)
Dave & Buster’s50¢ boneless wings and $1 bone-in wings today. (LiveNOW)
Bonchon5 wings for $5 through the app or online. (People.com)
bb.q Chicken20% off online/app orders (up to $10 off) with code WING26. (People.com)
Pilot Travel Centers5 jumbo wings for $5 in the Pilot app. (LiveNOW)
PopeyesBuy 6 wings, get 6 more for $1 through the app/website. (Times Union)
Wings and Rings40% off all wings all day. (LiveNOW)

If you’re in the Atlanta area, here are a few local spots worth checking today:

  • Wing Nut Restaurant – Known for its popular Wingnut Wednesday specials.
  • StrikeOut Wingz Bankhead – Frequently offers wing specials, including value-priced wing days.
  • The Bando – Promotes Wednesday wing deals at participating times.
  • Kens Wings – Local favorite for affordable wings.
  • Pelicana Chicken Atlanta – Great choice if you’re craving Korean-style wings.

If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest deal today, these stand out:

  1. 🥇 Dave & Buster’s – 50¢ boneless / $1 bone-in
  2. 🥈 Hooters – 10 wings for $7.29
  3. 🥉 Bonchon – 5 wings for $5
  4. 🏅 Wingstop – 5 free wings with a qualifying purchase
  5. 🏅 Buffalo Wild Wings – 6 free wings with a qualifying purchase (LiveNOW)

It's National Chicken Wing Day! Here Are Some Dinner Deals was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending

Trending

Education  |  Vassier

Metro Atlanta Schools Announce 2026 Start Dates

Comments
Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
Events  |  paige.boyd

1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

Comments
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
A person with long braided hair wearing a red shirt and looking directly at the camera.
ATL  |  paige.boyd

Local Rapper Lil Toonk Arrested On Outstanding Fulton County Homicide Warrant

Comments
36:27
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

6LACK Was Never Toxic, And Is Bringing Love With New Album

Comments

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close