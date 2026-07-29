It's National Chicken Wing Day! Here Are Some Dinner Deals
It's National Chicken Wing Day! Here Are Some Dinner Deals
Since today is Wednesday, July 29, 2026 (National Chicken Wing Day), many chains are running one-day promotions in addition to their usual Wednesday specials.
Here are some of the best national deals available today:
|Restaurant
|Today’s Deal
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|6 free wings (bone-in or boneless) with a $15 purchase using promo code FREEWINGS. (LiveNOW)
|Wingstop
|5 free wings with a $10+ purchase for Club Wingstop members using FREEWINGS. (Wingstop Investor Relations)
|Pizza Hut
|Buy One, Get One FREE wings with code BOGOWINGS. (LiveNOW)
|Hooters
|10 wings for $7.29 (dine-in, participating locations). (LiveNOW)
|Dave & Buster’s
|50¢ boneless wings and $1 bone-in wings today. (LiveNOW)
|Bonchon
|5 wings for $5 through the app or online. (People.com)
|bb.q Chicken
|20% off online/app orders (up to $10 off) with code WING26. (People.com)
|Pilot Travel Centers
|5 jumbo wings for $5 in the Pilot app. (LiveNOW)
|Popeyes
|Buy 6 wings, get 6 more for $1 through the app/website. (Times Union)
|Wings and Rings
|40% off all wings all day. (LiveNOW)
If you’re in the Atlanta area, here are a few local spots worth checking today:
- Wing Nut Restaurant – Known for its popular Wingnut Wednesday specials.
- StrikeOut Wingz Bankhead – Frequently offers wing specials, including value-priced wing days.
- The Bando – Promotes Wednesday wing deals at participating times.
- Kens Wings – Local favorite for affordable wings.
- Pelicana Chicken Atlanta – Great choice if you’re craving Korean-style wings.
If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest deal today, these stand out:
- 🥇 Dave & Buster’s – 50¢ boneless / $1 bone-in
- 🥈 Hooters – 10 wings for $7.29
- 🥉 Bonchon – 5 wings for $5
- 🏅 Wingstop – 5 free wings with a qualifying purchase
- 🏅 Buffalo Wild Wings – 6 free wings with a qualifying purchase (LiveNOW)
It's National Chicken Wing Day! Here Are Some Dinner Deals was originally published on majicatl.com
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