Since today is Wednesday, July 29, 2026 (National Chicken Wing Day), many chains are running one-day promotions in addition to their usual Wednesday specials.

Here are some of the best national deals available today:

Restaurant Today’s Deal Buffalo Wild Wings 6 free wings (bone-in or boneless) with a $15 purchase using promo code FREEWINGS. (LiveNOW) Wingstop 5 free wings with a $10+ purchase for Club Wingstop members using FREEWINGS. (Wingstop Investor Relations) Pizza Hut Buy One, Get One FREE wings with code BOGOWINGS. (LiveNOW) Hooters 10 wings for $7.29 (dine-in, participating locations). (LiveNOW) Dave & Buster’s 50¢ boneless wings and $1 bone-in wings today. (LiveNOW) Bonchon 5 wings for $5 through the app or online. (People.com) bb.q Chicken 20% off online/app orders (up to $10 off) with code WING26. (People.com) Pilot Travel Centers 5 jumbo wings for $5 in the Pilot app. (LiveNOW) Popeyes Buy 6 wings, get 6 more for $1 through the app/website. (Times Union) Wings and Rings 40% off all wings all day. (LiveNOW)

If you’re in the Atlanta area, here are a few local spots worth checking today:

Wing Nut Restaurant – Known for its popular Wingnut Wednesday specials.

specials. StrikeOut Wingz Bankhead – Frequently offers wing specials, including value-priced wing days.

The Bando – Promotes Wednesday wing deals at participating times.

Kens Wings – Local favorite for affordable wings.

Pelicana Chicken Atlanta – Great choice if you’re craving Korean-style wings.

If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest deal today, these stand out:

🥇 Dave & Buster’s – 50¢ boneless / $1 bone-in 🥈 Hooters – 10 wings for $7.29 🥉 Bonchon – 5 wings for $5 🏅 Wingstop – 5 free wings with a qualifying purchase 🏅 Buffalo Wild Wings – 6 free wings with a qualifying purchase (LiveNOW)

It's National Chicken Wing Day! Here Are Some Dinner Deals was originally published on majicatl.com