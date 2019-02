Singer Bobby Brown proposed to his girlfriend of nearly three years, manager Alicia Etheridge, on Friday while on stage at his show at Metro Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to PEOPLE, Etheridge joined Brown on stage, holding their 11-month-old son, Cassius, when he got down on one knee and presented her with a ring. The crowd cheered on the couple as she kissed him and accepted the proposal.

