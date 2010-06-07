VIDEO: The Boondocks Has Fun “Doing Bad Things”

As each “new” episode of The Boondocks airs, it’s becoming more evident how long this third season was delayed.

In the sixth episode of the third and final season McGruder and company spoof the story of seven-year old Latarian Milton, who took his grandmother’s Dodge Durango on a joyride in 2008 [ click here to jog your memory].

This time Riley is the other child riding shotgun while Lamilton Lashaun goes on a crime spree that includes shooting a dog.

Honestly, the whole bad boy thing was funnier when it was Wayne Brady on Chappelle’s Show.

From Yardie:

Here is the video of Latarian’s Grandmother wishing she could “whip his behind.”

Seven-year-old Boy Steals Grandmother's SUV

