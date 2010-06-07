CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

VIDEO: The Boondocks Has Fun “Doing Bad Things”

0 reads
Leave a comment

The-Boondocks-Latarian Milton

As each “new” episode of The Boondocks airs, it’s becoming more evident how long this third season was delayed.

In the sixth episode of the third and final season McGruder and company spoof the story of seven-year old Latarian Milton, who took his grandmother’s Dodge Durango on a joyride in 2008 [ click here to jog your memory].

This time Riley is the other child riding shotgun while Lamilton Lashaun goes on a crime spree that includes shooting a dog.

Honestly, the whole bad boy thing was funnier when it was Wayne Brady on Chappelle’s Show.

From Yardie:

Here is the video of Latarian’s Grandmother wishing she could “whip his behind.”

Seven-year-old Boy Steals Grandmother’s SUVMore bloopers are a click away

RELATED: LMFAO: Stinkmeaner “Nice & Slow” (Usher Cover)

RELATED: John Witherspoon Likes To Use The N-Word

Latarian Milton , The Boondocks

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close