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Upcoming Events - Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL
A$AP Rocky and His Alter Egos: Don’t Be Dumb Tour
Jun 11
- Date/time: Jun 11, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Address: 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30303
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/aap-rocky-dont-be-dumb-world-atlanta-georgia-06-11-2026/event/0E00642EB1587632
Summer Walker – The Trilogy Tour
With Monaleo & Odeal, Plus The "Over It Karaoke Club"
Jun 12
- Date/time: Jun 12, 1:32pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Address: 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30303
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E006434ED9CA34C
Rick Ross: 20th Anniversary of “Port of Miami”
Jun 12
- Date/time: Jun 12, 8:00pm
- Venue: Fox Theater
- Address: 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA, 30308
- Web: https://foxtheatre.evenue.net/events/RIC
2nd Annual Men’s Wellness & Self Care Day
Jun 13
- Date/time: Jun 13, 10:00am to 5:30pm
- Venue: Wade Walker YMCA
- Address: 5605 Rockbridge Rd, Stone Mountain, GA, 30088
- Web: https://www.diabeatingtheodds.org/event-details/dto-2nd-annual-mens-wellness-self-care-day
J. Cole – The Fall-Off World Tour
Jul 17
- Date/time: Jul 17, 8:00pm to Jul 18, 8:00pm
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Address: 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30303
- Web: https://www.thefalloff.com/tour
Buju Banton & Stephen Marley: Roots and Rhymes Tour
Jul 25
- Date/time: Jul 25, 7:00pm to Jul 27, 7:00pm
- Venue: Lakewood Amphitheater
- Address: 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta, GA, 30315
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/buju-banton-stephen-marley-roots-and-atlanta-georgia-07-25-2026/event/0E006489A4259F9E?_gl=1*f759od*_ga*MTYyNDUzODI1My4xNzUyNTA2MDE4*_ga_C1T806G4DF*czE3NzczMDIyMzAkbzIkZzEkdDE3NzczMDIyMzQkajU2JGwwJGgw*_ga_H1KKSGW33X*czE3NzczMDIyMzAkbzIkZzEkdDE3NzczMDIyMzQkajU2JGwwJGgw
BossMan Dlow & Yung Miami: Motion Party Tour
Jul 25
- Date/time: Jul 25, 8:00pm
- Venue: Coca-Cola Roxy
- Address: 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA, 30339
- Web: https://bit.ly/4dTrVgc
Ella Mai: “Do You Still Love Me?” 2026 Tour
Aug 14
- Date/time: Aug 14, 8:00pm
- Venue: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
- Address: 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30342
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/synovus-bank-amphitheater-at-chastain-park-tickets-atlanta/venue/114766
Bryson Tiller: The Neo Trapsoul Tour
Sep 2
- Date/time: Sep 2, 7:00pm
- Venue: Lakewood Amphitheater
- Address: 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta, GA, 30315
- Web: https://bit.ly/3PtcZgE
Chance The Rapper: “Coloring Book” 10th Anniversary Tour
Sep 3
- Date/time: Sep 3, 8:00pm
- Venue: Coca-Cola Roxy
- Address: 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA, 30339
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E0064ADC51E586D
Fetty Wap: Nostalgia Tour
Nov 6
- Date/time: Nov 6, 8:00pm
- Venue: Coca-Cola Roxy
- Address: 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA, 30339
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E0064ACD5624485
6LACK: 10 Years of 6LACK Tour
With Special Guest EEM TRIPLIN
Nov 15
- Date/time: Nov 15, 8:00pm
- Venue: Coca-Cola Roxy
- Address: 800 Battery Avenue SE #500, Atlanta, GA, 30339
- Web: https://bit.ly/4oieT0c