BMN Entertainment Presents We Them One’s Comedy Tour

- Date/time: May 17
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Address: 1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA, 30303
- Web: http://WWW.BMNSHOWS.COM
Due to Popular Demand a 2nd show has been added.
BMN Entertainment Presents “WE THEM ONES COMEDY TOUR” hosted by Mike Epps, featuring DeRay Davis, D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Moneybag Mafia, and Mojo Brookz. Friday May 17th at State Farm Arena.
Get your tickets today at WWW.BMNSHOWS.COM
