- Date/time: Jul 27, 12:00am to Jul 28, 12:00am
Out of This World: The Experience featuring Missy Elliott and more
July 27 and July 28
Venue: State Farm Arena
Address: 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, GA. 30303
