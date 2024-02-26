- Date/time: Jun 29, 12:00am
T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party
Lakewood Amphitheatre | Sat, June 29
Support: LaRussell, NandoSTL, Young Ca$h
TIMELINE
• On-sale: Friday, February 23 @ 10am
