Listen Live
Back To Events

The Pink Friday 2 Tour featuring Nicki Minaj

Add to Calendar
The Pink Friday 2 Tour featuring Nicki Minaj
  • Date/time: Mar 21, 12:00am
The Pink Friday 2 Tour featuring Nicki Minaj

Source: R1 / R1

Who: The Pink Friday 2 Tour featuring Nicki Minaj

Where: State Farm Arena 

Date: Thursday March 21

Ticket link: https://www.statefarmarena.com/events/detail/nicki-minaj-pink-friday-2-world-tour
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close