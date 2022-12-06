Winter Wonderland Atlanta is a one day holiday festive experience for underserved families and youth in Atlanta.

Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022

Time: 5P-10P

Where: Underground Atlanta

The experience will consist of the following:

• Curated Christmas Photo Experience w/ Santa

• Live music by Notable Celebrity and Local Carolist and HS Choirs

• Branded Gifting Activation for kids and families where they will be able to pick up shoes and merchandise from our partner sneaker and apparel brands. Will also be able to customize Ornaments and stockings

• There will be 3-5 experiences inside build out crafted rooms

– Create Letters to Santa

– Gingerbread House Making

– Gift Wrapping w/ Celebrity Influencers

– Face Painting

Vendors:

– Hot Cocoa Station

– Funnel Cakes & Candy Apples

– Food & Beverage Concessions

Holiday Market:

Local Small and Minority own Business vendors