Jade Novah “All Blue”

Jade Novah is a multi-talented singer, versatile actress, songwriter, and internet sensation having garnered over 50 million views for her covers, skits, and original music.

Her name is Jade Novah; she’s a singer, an actress, also very comedic. SNL should hire her. She’s so good. She can actually sing really well too, so there’s that, but she’s also just really funny and smart.

-LENA WAITHE

After a few years of singing background vocals for several artists including Rihanna, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, and Lady Gaga, Jade created several viral videos that have showcased both her amazing vocal range as a singer and her ability to perform spot-on impersonations of celebrities from Beyonce to Kim Kardashian. Most recently, Jade’s musical expertise landed her a gig as a vocal producer and mentor on Fox’s new music competition show, “The Four: Battle for Stardom.”

Ready to step out of the background and into a spotlight of her own, Jade has released her highly anticipated debut album, “All Blue”, which debuted at #2 on the iTunes R&B charts. The debut project features an eclectic mix of ethereal trap, nostalgic R&B, and beautiful melodies from this bright new voice of a free-thinking generation.

Featured on Rolling Stone, Complex, Essence, BuzzFeed, and more.

Jade Novah, an actress, Instagram comedian, and talented singer in her own right. You might even say she’s aca-amazing.

– ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION

 

