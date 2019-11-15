NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST

“Pardison Fontaine – Shea Butter (Official Video)”

Wordsmiths always win Rappers with the gift of gab invariably propel the genre and the culture forward and they’ll continue to do so Newburgh, NY rapper Pardison Fontaine carries on that tradition with inventive and ironclad flows, bulletproof bars, and hard-hitting hooks powered by stunning and

striking street eloquence At 12-years old, he got a tape of DMX’s Flesh of My Flesh Blood of My Blood and transformed into an ardent student of the game As he further developed a personal style in a makeshift dorm room studio, he quit school to do music full time (on a game day) in 2012 because “If I

didn’t find out what I could do with music, I’d never be satisfied as he puts it Entrenched in the Big Apple club circuit, he befriended a budding talent named Cardi B who often championed his music on Instagram.

As a byproduct of that friendship, Pardi was a co-writer and collaborator on Cardi’s platinum-certified 1 debut, Invasion of Privacy including the GRAMMY® Award-nominated nine times platinum “Bodak Yellow

That brings us to Pardi’s 2018 debut single for Atlantic Records,“Backin It Up”[feat Cardi B] He dominates an airy beat with deft and dynamic rhymes before a hypnotic hook Meanwhile, Cardi delivers a knockout cameo dripping with the kind of confidence and charisma only she can muster Most importantly, importantly,“Backin It Up” paves the way for his first major label EP ..“It’s more of an introduction,” he adds ..“I’m catching up fans who have known about me for a long time and introducing myself as an artist to new audiences