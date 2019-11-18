BlackTwitter Is Losing It Over Draya’s Sexy Savage X Fenty Lingerie Video

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is inherently sexy. It’s designed by Rihanna for goodness sake. So when Draya shared a video on her social media wearing the “Baby Scalloped Lace Triangle Bralette” and matching bottoms (in sunflower) she naturally set the Internet ablaze.
Men and women alike have flocked to Twitter to express their adulation for Draya’s body while encouraging her to create a “Fans Only” account to which they can give all their money.
Draya, who woke up to all the hoopla, dropped a tweet to set the record straight about ever having plastic surgery. According to the Mint Swim entrepreneur, she’s only had work on her breasts.
Draya made it clear she didn’t know what the Internet was talking about, only to spark several responses, which led to her trending.
Then she figured out what it was…
Savage X Fenty is currently 65% off right, cop the lingerie look Draya wore, here.
