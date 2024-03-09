Who Is Brooklyn Nikole?
The beautiful, Brooklyn Nikole is a 21-year-old entrepreneur and sisters with one of the current queens of Hip-Hop, Latto. Nikole has her cosmetic line called, Beauty By Brooklyn. When the ATL native isn’t getting to the bag she also loves uploading Tik Tok’s with her big sis Latto.
Check out some photos of Drake’s alleged boo thang, Brooklyn Nikole below!
RELATED: Slaughter Gang Ish? 21 Savage Artist, Baby Drill Spotted at Latto’s Sis B-Day Party
RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
RELATED: Drake Spotted With Insanely Thick Model Zmeena Orr, Internet Assumes He’s Blowing Her Back Out
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video]
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto's Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
-
Cam Newton Gets Swung On & ATL Twitter Ain't Feelin' That
-
Lil Baby's Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video]
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry