CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! Here Are 4 Of His Most Memorable Moments On The Internet

Posted 10 hours ago

Though Soulja Boy may have been involved in crazy antics and outbursts, his legacy goes beyond that.  From self-starting his career on Limewire and creating the entire “Crank Dat” dance craze, the rapper has grown up right in front of our eyes.

Recently, he’s showing more signs of growth by starting the process of removing all of his facial tattoos.

Today he celebrates his 30th birthday and we’re going down memory lane to laugh at his most memorable moments on the internet!

SEE ALSO:

Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas, Twitter Asks What’s In His Cup

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Her Silence On Instagram Live

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! Here Are 4 Of His Most Memorable Moments On The Internet  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Soulja never lackin

A post shared by FREE RALO (@afroamericanrap) on

4.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close