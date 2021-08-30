London On Da Track Calls Cap On Summer Walker Claiming He’s Begging For Some Plant-Based Loving

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker andhave been through a series of ups and downs in their on-again, off-again relationship and there is yet another dustup occurring at the moment. Walker claims that the father of her child has been stalking her DMs and begging to get next to her, but London says that the R&B songstress’ claims are all cap and called her a “liar” in the process.

In a now-viral video, Walker hopped on Instagram Live and expressed her disdain for London on da Track trying to get back with her and essentially asks him to leave her alone. Walker also appears to be addressing other women, referring to them as “hoes,” and even gave some instruction on some mouf loving to get London refocused and off her back.

“You got the n*gga back, there’s no reason to even be talking about me. I’m not bitter, love, he bothers me,” Walker says to what appears to be London’s current lady friend or friends if we’re to follow the jabs thus far.

In a fiery retort via Instagram, London reportedly wrote, “Sh*t so goofy sh*t ain’t even funny atp [at this point]. I really be trynna spare shawty cuz I understand her mental health ain’t where it needs to be. But the lying sh*t gotta stop.”

London added, “Calling?? DM’n?? Who?? For What?? Post the current receipts if sh*t accurate..don’t lie PLUS my new woman ain’t goin for sh*t like that.”

Walker apparently told London to get a truck he apparently purchased and said he’ll be getting back the vehicle and jewelry as well. London didn’t stop there, and threw a shot at Walker, stating that she’s still making payments on her “ass & t*tties” to quote his words from Instagram. There has to be more to the story, so we’ll return with updates once we learn more.

Summer Walker’s name is currently trending on Twitter. We’ve got the reactions to all the chatter below.

