CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Man Delivers Flying Foot Fade During Girl Fight At Cumberland Mall, Twitter Is Astonished

Posted 23 hours ago

Cumberland Mall Drop Kick

Source: @Kevinvalencia_ / @Kevinvalencia_


With the state of Georgia largely free to resume business as semi-normal, people are taking to the streets in droves while others are remaining shut down in defiance of Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders. Outside of what has been said to be Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall, a fight between a group of women was broken up by a man delivering a dropkick to one of the assailants, kicking off a series of reactions on Twitter.

Twitter user @Kevinvalencia_ shared video footage of a fight between two women that spilled onto the ground. A third woman tried to intervene as it appeared one woman was getting the better of her friend. A security guard was trying to break apart the fight and suddenly, a man came flying in feet first and pushed the woman trying to help away while then shoving the security guard off.

The man scooped up the woman he was trying to assist and the pair walked off as the video was cut short. With the video beginning to get shared widely on Twitter Wednesday morning (May 6), some were able to determine that they knew the location of the incident. That then turned into a series of jokes about the flying foot fade, the fact that folks are acting out of character due to being cooped up for weeks and slamming the mall for being a hub of the struggle for quite some time.

Details about the fight aren’t known but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from dropping heavy assumptions or from getting those jokes off. We’ve collected those reactions below.

Photo: Screenshot

Man Delivers Flying Foot Fade During Girl Fight At Cumberland Mall, Twitter Is Astonished  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close