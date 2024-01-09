List of Atlanta & Metro ATL Schools Closed Due to Severe Weather

As severe weather sweeps through ATL and the surrounding metropolitan area, many schools are taking precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff. Severe rain has hit Georgia and may result in flooding, that being said many schools are closing down today. Here is a list of Atlanta and Metro ATL schools that have announced they will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th due to the ongoing severe weather.
1. Banks County School DistrictSource:Getty
2. Griffin-Spalding County School SystemSource:Getty
3. Habersham County SchoolsSource:Getty
4. Jasper County SchoolsSource:Getty
5. Putnam County Charter School SystemSource:Getty
6. Troup County School SystemSource:Getty
7. Rabun County SchoolsSource:Getty
8. White County School SystemSource:Getty
9. Lumpkin County School SystemSource:Getty
10. Stephens County School SystemSource:Getty
11. Franklin County SchoolsSource:Getty
12. Hart County SchoolsSource:Getty
13. Pike County Public SchoolsSource:Getty
14. Lamar County SchoolsSource:Getty
15. Madison County School DistrictSource:Getty
16. Butts County School SystemSource:Getty
17. Greene County School SystemSource:Getty
18. Thomaston-Upson SchoolsSource:Getty
19. Pickens County School DistrictSource:Getty
20. Gilmer County Schools (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
21. Gordon County Schools (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
22. Heard County School System (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
23. Union County Schools (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
24. Dade County Schools (2 hours)Source:Getty
25. Walker County Schools (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
26. Murray County Schools (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
27. Whitfield County Schools (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
28. Fannin County School System (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
29. Floyd County Schools (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
30. Chattooga County School District (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
31. Polk County School District (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
32. Rome City Schools (2 hour delay)Source:Getty
