List of Atlanta & Metro ATL Schools Closed Due to Severe Weather

As severe weather sweeps through ATL and the surrounding metropolitan area, many schools are taking precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff. Severe rain has hit Georgia and may result in flooding, that being said many schools are closing down today. Here is a list of Atlanta and Metro ATL schools that have announced they will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th due to the ongoing severe weather.

