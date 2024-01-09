Listen Live
ATL

List of Atlanta & Metro ATL Schools Closed Due to Severe Weather

Published on January 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Atlanta City skyline in stormy winter with skyscrapers, buildings, and dramatic blue purple clouds over the soccer field of Piedmont Park in the Capital of the U.S. State of Georgia

Source: Sanghwan Kim / Getty

As severe weather sweeps through ATL and the surrounding metropolitan area, many schools are taking precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff. Severe rain has hit Georgia and may result in flooding, that being said many schools are closing down today. Here is a list of Atlanta and Metro ATL schools that have announced they will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th due to the ongoing severe weather.

 

RELATED: Bird Down: Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach, Arthur Smith

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Legend, Tony Gonzalez &amp; Whoopi Goldberg Are DNA Cousins?!

RELATED: Atlanta Hawks Mascot, Harry The Hawk Joins OnlyFans?! [Video]

HOMEPAGE

1. Banks County School District

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

2. Griffin-Spalding County School System

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

3. Habersham County Schools

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

4. Jasper County Schools

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

5. Putnam County Charter School System

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

6. Troup County School System

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

7. Rabun County Schools

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

8. White County School System

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

9. Lumpkin County School System

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

10. Stephens County School System

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

11. Franklin County Schools

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

12. Hart County Schools

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

13. Pike County Public Schools

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

14. Lamar County Schools

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

15. Madison County School District

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

16. Butts County School System

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

17. Greene County School System

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

18. Thomaston-Upson Schools

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

19. Pickens County School District

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

20. Gilmer County Schools (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

21. Gordon County Schools (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

22. Heard County School System (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

23. Union County Schools (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

24. Dade County Schools (2 hours)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

25. Walker County Schools (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

26. Murray County Schools (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

27. Whitfield County Schools (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

28. Fannin County School System (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

29. Floyd County Schools (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

30. Chattooga County School District (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

31. Polk County School District (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

32. Rome City Schools (2 hour delay)

Stop Sigh On School Bus Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Atlanta schools Metro Atlanta School school closings
More From HotSpotATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close