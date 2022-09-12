HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Straight out of Germantown in Philadelphia, PNB Rock was a rare artist in this era.

In success, he always showed grace, and he represented his city no matter where he lived. PNB was big on giving back to his city, showing love and performing endless concerts in his hometown.

In an interview with Our Generation Music, PNB said,

“I’d school them on how to keep their independence, if it were up to me. Now knowing everything that I know, I’d want to give them advice that others didn’t tell me as far as deals, labels… everything I do, I just give them the blueprint. Telling them the pros and cons of this, I got some time in with this shit.”

PNB Rock, born as Rakim Hasheem Allen, had Philly going crazy when he dropped songs like Every Day We Lit (2016), Selfish (2017), Hanging Up My Jersey (2017), I Like Girls (2019), and many more.

His music was catchy creative and refreshing, different but at the same time very very Philly. His label was well named because he definitely found a New Lane for himself and created a sound everyone in the city loved.

The title of PnB Rock’s 2019 album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, doubled as a kind of mission statement. Yes, he can do the trap thing: the edge, the aggression, the bars. But he can finesse it, too—a balance between the street-oriented slant of rap and the mainstream appeal of contemporary R&B.

His sparkling personality not only attracted many fans but led to his collaborations with many of the hottest artists on the scene.

Check out these memories and performances of PNB Rock in Philly. We love you Rock!

PNB Rock's Best Moments in Philly. Forever Missed [Videos + Photos]