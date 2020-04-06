CLOSE
HomeNational

Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35

Posted April 6, 2020

MBK's R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge - November 10, 2003

Darell, El and Chico DeBarge during MBK’s R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge – November 10, 2003 at B.B. King in New York City (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty)


Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, son of singer Chico DeBarge, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles at the age of 35 years old.

According to a statement by the Los Angeles Police Department obtained by eurweb.com:

Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD.  There is no suspect information.  The victim is homeless.  It is unknown if it is gang-related.”

There are no suspects being reported at this time, however the murder is being investigated.

Dontae is the son of Andrea Bordenave and Chico DeBarge. The couple shares other children: Chicoco, Emmanuelle, Cheyanne and Abrielle.

Chico DeBarge is a singer most notable for his ’80s hit “Talk to Me” as well as being the younger brother of the group DeBarge, a recording group composed of several members of the DeBarge family.

We will be keeping the members of the DeBarge family uplifted in our prayers.

Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges

Russ Parr Talks Directing ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’

Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Chico DeBarge’s son Dontae Anderson-Debarge has been reportedly stabbed and killed in Los Angeles on Thursday. The brutal murder took place in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, according to police. Police said that they found a 35 year old man stabbed and dying on the street on Thursday. Officers claim that they administered CPR on the victim but he died on the scene as reported by MTO. Officers would not offer the identity of the man, but they described him as a “transient”, or “homeless” person. So far police have no leads on who stabbed Dontae, but they are actively investigating the case.The stabbing victim is believed to be Dontae Anderson Debarge, son of Chico Debarge – the legendary 1980s music family. That’s because almost immediately after the stabbing death, Dontae’s family and friends immediately took to social media, to offer tributes to their fallen loved one. #Swipe to see his family's condolences and Dontae's last cryptic message on social media. RIP💔 🏷️TAG 3 friends that need to see this🏷️⠀ 👍 Like, 🔔 Follow, and Comment _____________________________________‼Follow @welcome2hiphop‼ ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 📳 T A G A F R I E N D #welcome2hiphop #w2hh #explore #explorepage #dontaedebarge #viral #entertainment #entertainmentnews #gossip #chicodebarge #celebrities #celebrityblogger #atlanta #celebritynews #worldstar #theshaderoom #balleralert #tmz #photooftheday #rihanna #drake #nickiminaj #beyonce #kyliejenner #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #kendalljenner #teatenders #quavo

A post shared by HipHop News | Music Videos ENT (@welcome2hiphop) on

2.

My heart really hurts.There is this voice in the back of my head that can't seem to process the news I've recieved. I...

Posted by Jade Russell on Saturday, April 4, 2020

3.

REST IN PEACE TO MY CHILDHOOD FRIEND Dontae Anderson-DeBarge

Posted by CLYDE MCKNIGHT on Saturday, April 4, 2020

4.

This was one of the best weekends where literally almost our whole family squished into my sisters 1 bedroom apartment...

Posted by Jae Walker on Saturday, April 4, 2020

5.

Good morning. Thank you to everyone that reach out to me at this time. As most of you know someone I'm extremely close...

Posted by Chico Javon DeBarge on Sunday, April 5, 2020

6. Photos of Dontae Anderson-DeBarge from his Facebook Account

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Thursday, July 20, 2017

7.

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Tuesday, December 3, 2013

8.

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Wednesday, April 16, 2014

9.

I miss My Dad

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Sunday, February 19, 2017

10.

#cali

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Friday, December 22, 2017

11.

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Thursday, June 1, 2017

12.

Happy saturday

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Saturday, September 30, 2017

13.

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Tuesday, April 15, 2014

14.

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Tuesday, October 29, 2013

15.

Tru love

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Tuesday, October 29, 2013

16.

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Monday, November 11, 2013

17.

Posted by Dontae Anderson-DeBarge on Sunday, November 17, 2013
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close