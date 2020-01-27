Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At The Grammys

The location of the ceremony, the Los Angeles Staples Center, added an extra layer of significance because as Grammy host and singer Alicia Keys stressed, it was “the house that Bryant built.”

As we reported earlier, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore and seven other passengers died, in a helicopter crash on their way to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice.

Celebs were in downtown Los Angeles on the red carpet with Bryant and his family in mind. Lizzo opened the show dedicating her performance to “Kobe.”

"Tonight is for Kobe." @Lizzo kicks off the #Grammys with a tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/norpH2WJuw pic.twitter.com/iPyBPLmrJ9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

When host Alicia Keys came out after Lizzo’s performance, she felt compelled to make mention of this huge loss.

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this.”

“We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” Keys said. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, and our hearts and our prayers.”

Soon after, she brought out Boyz II Men to sing one of their most iconic songs, “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye.”

"We love you Kobe." @aliciakeys and Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammys https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

All the tears.

Here’s what people had to say about Bryant’s death on the red carpet.

