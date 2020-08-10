CLOSE
Saweetie’s Mom Has Got It Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Posted 13 hours ago

Saweetie

Saweetie has been known for giving us great music and serving looks for all the icy girls, but did you know she got it from her mama?! Trinidad Valentin is the name of the Saweetie’s mother and when we say she is fine…whew!

The Icy Momma had Saweetie when she was only 17 years old. Saweetie’s Asian roots come from her mother that is Filipino-Chinese.

Another fun fact people might not know about Saweetie’s mother is she was also a video model back in her days and has appeared in music videos for notables artists like LL Cool J.

Check out some photos of Saweetie’s hot momma Trinidad Valentin below!

Close