CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company Holiday Line

Posted 14 hours ago

New York & Company Gabrielle Union Holiday Line 2019

Source: New York & Company / New York & Company


Gabrielle Union continues to keep wowing us this year, and her newest holiday line for New York & Company is no different. She truly outdid herself this season.

The collection is a beautiful assortment of shiny metallics, sequins, luxe fabrics, and dramatic flair. It also has something for everyone, so whether you’re attending a party or office happy hour, you can choose between classic sheath dresses, versatile blouses, and a ton of holiday glamour.

That, and for those on a budget, this line won’t break your bank. Most of the holiday collection is under $129.95.

But even better: The campaign’s models are incredibly inclusive, featuring two Black trans women, Ashlee Marie Preston and Isis King, WNBA player Candace Parker, dancer Nia Sioux, and Dominican-American actress Dania Ramirez.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks:

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company Holiday Line  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:New York & Company

2.

Source:New York & Company

3.

Source:New York & Company

4.

Source:New York & Company

5.

Source:New York & Company

6.

Source:New York & Company

7.

Source:New York & Company

8.

Source:New York & Company

9.

Source:New York & Company

10.

Source:New York & Company

11.

Source:New York & Company

12.

Source:New York & Company

13.

Source:New York & Company

14.

Source:New York & Company

15.

Source:New York & Company
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close