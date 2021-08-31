HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

You are in for a surprise when you click on Twitter’s trending topics today (August 31). Trick Daddy is amongst a list of entertainers trending , and it’s not for the reasons you may assume.

The Miami rapper made a statement on a recent episode of the infamous “Drink Champs” podcast hosted by NORE. He detailed some shocking news and the Internet won’t stop talking about it.

Trick Daddy said he likes women who “pay attention to his backside.” He then said, “I get ate out.” When NORE asked Trick Daddy to explain, he confirmed that he indeed likes his salad tossed.

Here’s what he had to say:

The rapper has been featured on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, which has gotten him a bit more publicity in recent years. Trick Daddy is accustomed to making headlines for his controversial statements about women, music and now his love for particular bedroom activities.

Social media users are having a field day discovering what all of the commotion is about. Many users are reacting on Twitter with several memes to support their scorn or support for Trick Daddy’s preferences in the bedroom. Are you here for a little butt action or is it a no for you?

Take a look at a thread of social media reactions below.

Trick Daddy’s Trending Because He Likes Women Who Eat It Like Groceries [Fan Reactions] was originally published on globalgrind.com