What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards

Published on September 12, 2023

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


The MTV VMA Awards 2023 was a night to remember.  From Shakira getting the Video Vanguard award, to Saweetie forgetting she was hosting the red carpet, and the Hip-Hop Anniversary tribute it was defiantly a night to go down in MTV history.

And it wouldn’t be an award show without the celebrities in their wild and crazy fashions that probably cost more than most of us make in a month.  So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2023 MTV VMA Awards!

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Video Music Awards wearing custom Brandon Blackwood

Lil Nas X at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards 

Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana

Chloe Bailey at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Roberto Cavalli

Offset and Cardi B wearing Dilara attend the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards 

Justina Valentine at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards 

Bebe Rexha attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards 

Doja Cat attends the 2023 Video Music Awards wearing Monse

Demi Lovato attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards wearing Buerlangma 

Peso Pluma attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards 

 Coco Jones attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Moschino

Yeonjun, HueningKai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Soobin of Tomorrow X Together attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards 

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards 

Saweetie attends the 2023 Video Music Awards wearing Area

Shakira attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Versace

 Ashanti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, check out her custom handbag with a picture of her and Nelly on it

Yung Miami attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Selena Gomez attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing Oscar DeLaRenta

Saucy Santana at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Billy Porter attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards 

GloRilla at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing David Koma

Karol G attends the 2023 Video Music Awards wearing Ashi Studio

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards wearing Jason Wu

