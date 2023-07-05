Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna has everyone shouting “QPskiii!” all summer long. Despite the rap game turning against the ATL rapper, he has not let the hate slow him down. Dropping his recent album release ‘a Gift & a Curse’ one song in particular has stood out. Track 6, ‘fukumean‘ has the internet on LOCK! Wunna dropped the line of the year in ‘fukumean’ saying, “I’m in thе bih with P Litty, QP, QPskiii”.

Who is P Litty?

Mèlia aka “P Litty” is an IG model that has been spotted with Gunna on numerous occasions. It is unclear how the two met but rumors have swirled around that they are dating. Fun fact, on the summer anthem ‘fukumean’ you can hear P Litty doing the ad lib “eyah” throughout the song.

