BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #41: Ohio Players Founded

Where:

1743 Academy Place, Dayton, OH 45406

When: 1959

What: The Ohio Players are one of the greatest R&B and funk groups to come out of the Dayton scene in the 70s. The band’s grooves, fortified in funk, are still being raided by Hip-Hop producers today.

