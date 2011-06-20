CLOSE
It's All Black Music
BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #41: Ohio Players Founded

1743 Academy Place, Dayton, OH 45406

When: 1959

What: The Ohio Players are one of the greatest R&B and funk groups to come out of the Dayton scene in the 70s. The band’s grooves, fortified in funk, are still being raided by Hip-Hop producers today.

In celebration of Black Music Month, TheUrbanDaily’s “It’s All Black Music” presents 100 Rewarding Black Music Moments, sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

Each Black Music Moment is associated with an actual place that you can visit. During the month of June, check in to at least three of these places on Foursquare to unlock TheUrbanDaily’s exclusive “It’s All Black Music” Badge. Check out the locations and details on our Foursquare page!

