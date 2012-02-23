CLOSE
Chris Brown Accused Of Stealing iPhone!

WWE wrestler CM Punk may be right in saying Chris Brown hasn’t changed.

Chris Brown is in trouble after being accused of stealing a random fan’s iPhone after she snapped a photo of him leaving a nightclub in Miami. Chris allegedly snatched the phone and said “B*tch, you’re not gonna put that on the Internet,” before driving off with the device.

A rep for the Miami Beach Police Department tells TMZ, 24-year-old Christal Spann filed a police report Sunday for “robbery by snatching” — claiming she followed Chris and rapper Tyga out of Cameo nightclub early in the morning… and snapped a picture of Chris getting into his Bentley.

No warrant has been issued and being that Brown is on probation, he could possibly face jail time!

