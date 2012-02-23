Chris Brown Accused Of Stealing iPhone!

WWE wrestler CM Punk may be right in saying Chris Brown hasn’t changed.

Chris Brown is in trouble after being accused of stealing a random fan’s iPhone after she snapped a photo of him leaving a nightclub in Miami. Chris allegedly snatched the phone and said “B*tch, you’re not gonna put that on the Internet,” before driving off with the device.

A rep for the Miami Beach Police Department tells TMZ, 24-year-old Christal Spann filed a police report Sunday for “robbery by snatching” — claiming she followed Chris and rapper Tyga out of Cameo nightclub early in the morning… and snapped a picture of Chris getting into his Bentley.

No warrant has been issued and being that Brown is on probation, he could possibly face jail time!

RELATED:

CM Punk Explains Chris Brown Wrestling Challenge: “He Hasn’t Changed” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown Challenged To A Wrestling Match [VIDEO]

Rihanna, Chris Brown ‘Birthday Cake’ Remix [LISTEN]

Singer Miranda Lambert Says Chris Brown Should “Be Put Back In His Place”

Chris Brown Has Another Twitter Meltdown Over Rihanna Comments, Deletes Tweets

Chris Brown Added To Anderson Cooper’s “RidicuList” On CNN [VIDEO]

Chris Brown Explodes In Rage, Breaks Window At “Good Morning America” [VIDEO]