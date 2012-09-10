CLOSE
DJ Drama Ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill & Jeremih – “My Moment” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Hot 107.9’s DJ Drama premiered his new video “My Moment” off of his forthcoming new album, Quality Street Music, this weekend on MTV Jams.

The song features ATL’s own 2 Chainz, Meek Mill and Jeremih and was filmed in Toronto, Canada during Drake’s annual OVO Fest which took place at the end of August.

Check out the video for My Moment below. DJ Drama’s Quality Street Music hits stores on October 2nd.

