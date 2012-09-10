DJ Drama Ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill & Jeremih – “My Moment” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Hot 107.9’s DJ Drama premiered his new video “My Moment” off of his forthcoming new album, Quality Street Music, this weekend on MTV Jams.

The song features ATL’s own 2 Chainz, Meek Mill and Jeremih and was filmed in Toronto, Canada during Drake’s annual OVO Fest which took place at the end of August.

Check out the video for My Moment below. DJ Drama’s Quality Street Music hits stores on October 2nd.

RELATED:

Lil Wayne & DJ Drama Drop “Welcome To Dedication 4″ Promo [VIDEO]

DJ Drama ‘Quality Street Music’ Cover Art

Lil Wayne Talks “Dedication 4″ With DJ Drama, B.G., Shouts Out Nicki Minaj’s Ass & More [EXCLUSIVE]

2 Chainz Ft. Nicki Minaj “I Love Dem Strippers” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Meek Mill Ft. Drake – “Amen” [MUSIC VIDEO]