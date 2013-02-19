President Obama to Give Morehouse College Commencement Speech

President Barack Obama will give the commencement speech at Atlanta’s Morehouse College this May, the school announced over the weekend.

According to a White House official, Morehouse was selected because it is “one of the nation’s leading historical black colleges and universities (and) is among the best and brightest institutions of higher education in the country. Known for its high standard for excellence in learning and social consciousness, Morehouse is home to a long list of notable alumni that spans the last three centuries.”

The school’s most famous graduate is the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. President Obama’s Morehouse speech comes at a fitting time. This year marks the 50th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. It is also the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 100th anniversary of the name Morehouse College, which was changed from Atlanta Baptist College in 1913.

This will be President Obama’s second commencement address at a historically black college, as he spoke at Hampton University in May 2010. First Lady Michelle Obama delivered the commencement speech for Atlanta’s Spelman College last year.

