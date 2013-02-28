Young Scooter Reacts to Verdict in Slim Dunkin Murder Trial [VIDEO]

In the interview below, ATL rapper Young Scooter reacts to the verdict in the murder trial of his fellow Brick Squad rapper, Slim Dunkin.

As we reported earlier this week, Dunkin’s killer, rapper Young Vito (real name Vinson Hardimon), was found not guilty of murder, but was convicted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony. He was given the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

RELATED:

Not Guilty Verdict in Slim Dunkin Murder Trial [VIDEO]

Slim Dunkin Murder Trial Begins in Atlanta, Prosecutors Warn of “No Snitching” Code

Is Young Vito Capitalizing on Slim Dunkin’s Murder with “Candy Barz” Mixtape?

Cops Say Brick Squad Rapper Slim Dunkin Killed Over Candy

Gucci Mane Talks Big Meech, Slim Dunkin, “Trap Back” Mixtape & More

Waka Flocka On Slim Dunkin Death: “Wish It Was Me”

Waka Flocka & Gucci Mane Paying For Slim Dunkin Funeral

Brick Squad’s Slim Dunkin Shot And Killed In Atlanta