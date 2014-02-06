CLOSE
3 Reasons Why DMX Is Going To Get Beat Up By George Zimmerman [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

HeadKrack reports this “celebrity” boxing match is supposed to go down between DMX and George Zimmerman. For some reason we just don’t think DMX is going to win. Listen to this edition of Hip-Hop Spot to hear three reasons why DMX will most likely get beat up by George Zimmerman!

