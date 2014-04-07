CLOSE
If This Gymnast Doesn't Make You Say, 'Yessss,' Your Heart's Gone Cold [VIDEO]

Louisiana State University gymnast, Lloiminicia Hall may not be a household name, but by the looks of her dance moves within her perfect 10 floor routine, she’s poised to be the next viral sensation. This LSU sophomore somersaulted into our hearts with her amazing tumbles and before she finished her first big flip, we were in love. And by the looks of her flips and dance moves, you will be too.

It was that perfect 10 routine that granted LSU the regional title and advanced them to the NCAA championships, which will be held in Birmingham, Alabama on April 18-20. Lloiminicia is a three-time All-American and two-time reigning SEC Floor Exercise Champion. She is a superb all-arounder who ranks as one of the country’s best floor exercise performers and one of the best in LSU history. As if that’s not impressive enough, Lloiminicia is one of only six gymnasts in the school’s history to record two or more perfect 10’s!

We see you Lloiminicia!

Check out a few of Lloiminicia’s accolades:

2013 Second-Team All-American (FX)

2013 First-Team Regular Season All-American (FX)

2013 SEC Floor Exercise Champion

2013 All-SEC

2013 NACGC/W Scholastic All-American

2013 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2013 SEC Gymnast of the Week (vs. Florida)

2013 SEC Specialist of the Week (at Missouri, vs. Alabama)

2012 Second-Team All-American (FX)

2012 SEC Floor Exercise Champion

2012 First-Team All-SEC

2012 Freshman All-SEC

2012 SEC Freshman of the Week (vs. Auburn, vs. NC State)

2012 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Close