Bridal Bliss: See Photos From Kelly Rowland's Secret Costa Rican Wedding

Kelly Rowland wasn’t playing any games when she said she wanted an intimate wedding because she secretly got married to her MANager Tim Witherspoon this weekend in Costa Rica. And yes… Beyonce and Solange were in attendance (according to reports they flew there in their private jet). Kelly and Tim said “I do” in a super private ceremony in Guanacaste.

RadarOnline obtained exclusive photos from the event and Kelly looked radiant in a white gown and veil while her hubby donned a debonair tuxedo.

Beyonce posted this selfie of herself at the romantic event:

CONGRATS!

Kelly Rowland Reveals Her Intimate Wedding Details [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Oh No! Kelly Rowland Reveals The Real Reason She Cut Her Hair Into A Bob

 

10 Fierce Style Tips From Kelly Rowland

10 Fierce Style Tips From Kelly Rowland

