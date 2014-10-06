Bernice Jenkins has a special Church Announcement for women who’ve shaved their eyebrows off, and draw them back on. Listen to the special prayer meeting taking place just for these women!

Special Church Announcements For Women Who Draw Their Eyebrows On! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com