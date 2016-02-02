Stevie J Addresses Joseline Picture With Rick Ross w/ The Durtty Boyz [VIDEO]

WARNING: Graphic language during this exclusive interview. Not safe for work.

In an interview with The Durtty Boyz, Stevie J confirms that he is single and airs out all the details in his current relationship status with Joseline Hernandez.

He also addresses the picture she took with Rick Ross and how he feels about how she has been behaving. Watch the full interview.

When asked about the current status of he and Joseline’s relationship he says:

Right now she is talent on my show… and we’re just working – just business. At the end of the day, I took her from nothing to something major, [from a pole to a palace], yeah from a pole to a palace and some people dont deserve that…I’m not mad at what I did for her, I’m just disappointed at her behavior.

Stevie J also mentioned that he feels Rick Ross should have respected him and looked out for Joseline like he did with Lira Galore:

I kept his chick safe, Lira was with me and LA and I kept her safe from the wolves, all the basketball players and the comedians…while she was drunk at the club. But she was with me so I looked after her. But at the end of the day, I’m not tripping because I send ni**as chicks all the time…but it’s just a respect thing. Respect who been in the game, I been doing this.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Editing by: @TamiLaTrell

RELATED: Young Thug On Doing 40 Songs With Kanye

RELATED: Kevin Gates Agrees With Stacey Dash

RELATED:@Migos Share Stories About Being Bad A** Kids…