Introducing The Beyoncé Of Gymnastics: Watch Sophina DeJesus’ Nearly Flawless Formation

Gymnast Sophina DeJesus is our new girl crush! The UCLA gymnast’s floor routine was so entertaining that it’s gone viral. Most routines include very precise, structured movements and definitely not the “Whip” and “Nae Nae,” the “Harlem Shake” or “The Dab.”

With her nearly perfect score (9.925) Sophina’s personality shined threw her performance. The audience gave her a standing ovation shouting “10! 10! 10!” (We’re looking for the petty judge that wouldn’t make it a perfect score!)

Regardless, we’ve dubbed Sophina the “Beyoncé of Gymnastics” because her “formation” was perfect in our eyes! Check out her nearly “flawless” routine; especially when she flipped into a split; she snatched our edges and made us want to stretch!

And Sophina better come through with her electric blue hair! She needs a gold medal for that level of slay.

We can’t wait to see what she does next. Congrats Sophina, we’re rooting for you!

Zon D'Amour Posted February 9, 2016

