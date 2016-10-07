How To Prep For Hurricane And Storm Conditions

You may be aware that certain areas in Atlanta and North Carolina may come under a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch or Warning soon, which would mean that our area could be subject to Hurricane/Tropical Storm conditions including high force winds and potentially heavy rainfall that could cause flooding. While we hope that this severe weather threat passes, we urge you to take the necessary steps to be prepared in the event we do experience hurricane force winds and rain. We would like to advise you to closely monitor weather bulletins, forecasts and official declarations until the hurricane threat has passed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In an effort to help you prepare for the effects of possible hurricane conditions we would like to share the following information gathered from the American Red Cross, National Weather Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Department of Community Affairs:

When A Hurricane /Tropical Storm Threatens

* Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings, opening them only when absolutely necessary.

* Freeze water in plastic jugs and use them to fill every space in the refrigerator/freezer to keep food cool.

* Prepare an emergency water supply before the hurricane strikes. Figure one gallon of drinking water per person per day. Also, fill coolers with ice.

* Sterilize the bathtub, jugs, bottles, cooking utensils and other containers. Scrub thoroughly, sponge and swab with beach, then rinse. Let the bathtub and other containers dry, and then fill with water. This water can be used for sanitary purposes.

* Make sure you have at least a two week supply of non-perishable foods. Don’t forget a non-electric can opener.

Securing Your Personal Belongings

* Renters insurance is highly recommended to insure your belongings against loss.

* Unplug your television, computer, DVD/VCR and stereo equipment.

* Make sure all of your faucets are turned off.

* If you have a garage, make sure that if you leave that you leave your top deadbolt unlocked in order for you and/or us to gain access to your apartment,.

* Back up your computer. If you are in a flood-prone area, move electronic equipment above the floor level.

* Bring in all objects that can be easily blown away, such as patio furniture, bikes, plants and grills.

* Prepare your vehicle. Fill your gas tank early. Gasoline may not be available for day after the hurricane strikes due to power outages.

* If available, park your car in a garage or away from trees.

* Check all flashlights, battery powered lanterns and portable radios and have spare batteries on hand.

* Board pets in an animal shelter or bring them indoors, and make sure you have plenty of water and food for your pet.

* Collect your disaster supply kits, along with blankets and sleeping bags and keep them with you.

* Store valuables and documents, place valuables, personal papers and insurance information in a waterproof container and store them in the highest possible spot.

* Make sure you have plenty of cash, as ATM machines will be down if there is a power outage.

* Inventory your personal property (a video tape is an excellent idea).

* DO NOT tape your windows.

* DO NOT leave your water faucets turned to the “on” position. If the water service is restored with faucets left in the “on” position, apartment home flooding will occur. You will be responsible for any damages as a result of water faucets left in the “on” position.

* Notify your neighbors or property manager if your intention is to leave the area during the storm, include the phone numbers where you may be reached.

During A Hurricane/Tropical Storm

* Weather conditions may deteriorate rapidly, hours before the arrival of the actual hurricane. Stay indoors. An interior room or a room without windows is usually the safest.

* If the center (eye) of the hurricane passes through our area, continue to stay indoors unless emergency repairs are absolutely necessary. Wind and rain may stop for a few minutes or for more than an hour. If this occurs, beware, the winds can/will suddenly pick up again from the opposite direction and possibly with more force than before.

* If winds become strong, stay away from windows and doors. Take refuge in a small interior room, closet or hallway. Take a battery powered radio or TV and a flashlight with you to your place of refuge. Close all interior doors and secure all exterior doors.

After A Hurricane/Tropical Storm

* Remain indoors until the official “All Clear” is given. Continue to monitor television and/or radio on your battery powered unit. Your local news stations will be issuing official announcements from the National Hurricane Center and local officials.

* Do not use your telephone unless you have an emergency. Do not call 911 except for life threatening situations.

* Do not report individual interruptions in electricity, water or telephone services. The companies have plans to restore service as quickly as possible. Report individual trouble only after service has been generally restored in your area.

* Water supplies may be contaminated during a hurricane. The Public Health Department will issue a boil water order immediately after the hurricane passes. The order will remain in effect for at least 72 hours. This will be reported via news or radio stations.

The on-site office will remain open as long as possible in order to assist you in any way that we can. Emergency service will be available by dialing our office telephone number as long as telephone service is still available. For medical emergencies always dial 911 first.

EMERGENCY CONTACT INFORMATION

Medical, Police, Fire

Telephone: 911

Federal Emergency Management Administration

Telephone: 1-800-621-3362

Website: www.fema.gov

American Red Cross

Website: www.redcross.org

We hope that you and your family will monitor the weather conditions closely and be safe throughout the week.

How To Prep For Hurricane And Storm Conditions was originally published on majicatl.com

radiooneatlantaintern Posted October 7, 2016

Also On Hot 107.9: