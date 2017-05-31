Pregnant Serena Cheers For Venus At French Open

Tennis legend Serena Williams came to the French Open to cheer on big sister Venus Williams who won her second-round match 6-3, 6-1 over Kurumi Nara of Japan.
A visibly pregnant Serena, who entered donning shades sometime after the match began, sat away from the rest of the Williams clan, under an overhang to block out the beating sun, according to USA Today.
“Yeah, she said, ‘Good job,’” said Venus, of the brief post-match conversation she had with her sister.
“I’m sure she feels the excitement of being at a major and not having the pressure to play and prepare,” Venus adds. “Must be an interesting feeling to say the least. But she knows exactly what it’s like out there, and she’s had a lot of success here. If she stays here through the end, I would like that.”
After the match, fellow players, agents and media reportedly “mobbed” Serena, offering her hugs and congratulations on her pregnancy.
She didn’t have much to say to the press, saying, “I’m on break,” but did note to one outlet that she’s had a easy pregnancy for six months, and that she’ll be “sad” that she will soon have to stop traveling.
Serena had been in Monaco over the weekend doing a number of sponsorship outings and attending the Monaco Grand Prix with fiance Alexis Ohanian on Sunday.
Next up, Venus will play her third-round match against either Elise Mertens of Belgium or Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands on Friday.
SOURCE: USA Today, Twitter
SEE ALSO:
Serena Williams Pushing For Diversity In New Silicon Valley Job
Lawsuit Says High End Shoe Designer Racist Towards Serena Williams
Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Remember when…Serena and Venus came onto the scene in the late 1990s wearing beads and braids?
Source:Getty Images
1 of 25
2. Serena sports one of her classic Puma tennis dresses at the 1999 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
2 of 25
3. Venus rocks a cutout tennis dress at the 1999 Grand Slam Cup.
Source:Getty Images
3 of 25
4. A young Serena Williams wears a two-tone tennis dress at the 2000 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
4 of 25
5. Venus rocks one of her signature cutout tennis outfits at Wimbledon in 2000.
Source:Getty Images
5 of 25
6. Serena goes pastel purple at the eStyle.Com Classic in 2000.
Source:Getty Images
6 of 25
7. Venus and Serena looked super stylish at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
7 of 25
8. Serena is pretty in pink at the 2001 French Open.
Source:Getty Images
8 of 25
9. Venus rocks a spaghetti strap halter at the 2001 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
9 of 25
10. Serena celebrates her 2002 Wimbledon win in a traditional (but not-so-traditional) white tennis outfit.
Source:Getty Images
10 of 25
11. Serena is just a peach at the 2002 Home Depot Championships.
Source:Getty Images
11 of 25
12. Serena’s orange and white 2003 Wimbledon Puma outfit.
Source:Getty Images
12 of 25
13. Serena rocks a metallic empire waist at the Women’s Telecom Italia Tennis Masters in 2004.
Source:Getty Images
13 of 25
14. Serena wins in her gorgeous 2004 Wimbledon outfit.
Source:Getty Images
14 of 25
15. Serena rocks a denim tennis outfit at the 2004 US Open Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.
Source:Getty Images
15 of 25
16. Serena celebrates in this cute Nike ensemble at the 2005 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
16 of 25
17. Serena experiments with a little color blocking at the 2009 French Open.
Source:Getty Images
17 of 25
18. Venus gets sexy on the court at the 2010 Sony Ericsson Open.
Source:Getty Images
18 of 25
19. Venus rocks a double slit tennis dress while playing with her sister at the 2010 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
19 of 25
20. Serena goes pink on pink at the 2013 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
20 of 25
21. Serena looks gorgeous in pink cheetah at the 2014 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
21 of 25
22. More cheetah for Serena at the 2014 US Open.
Source:Getty Images
22 of 25
23. Serena wears a yellow crop top at the 2016 Australian Open.
Source:Getty Images
23 of 25
24. Serena and Venus get braided up in preparation for Rio Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
24 of 25
25. Serena Williams represents Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Source:Getty Images
25 of 25