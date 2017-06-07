Reec
Home > Reec

Reec Host Wednesday Nights At The UBar – Come Watch The NBA Finals in Style!

Reec

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Reec Host Wednesday Nights At The UBar – Come Watch The NBA Finals in Style with $2 Top Shelf Drinks & $0.25 Wings!!!

1 2017 Reec Banner for Blog Post

Catch Reec Saturday Nights @UBARTATL

ubar sat

#ReecTreatsTheCity , #whoyouwit , @icethebully , @payusa1 , activities , at work check in , Atlanta , basketball camp , career , careers , celebrities , Community , Fleet DJs , Football , free camp , free celebrity game , Gotreec , Host , Hot 107.9 , hot1079atl , Hotshots , Ice The Bully , Instagram , jobs , MC , metropolitan college , modelsReec , money help , NBA Finals , PAYDAY , payday2014 , PAYUSA , question of the day , radio , Reec , reecqotd , Saturday , soccer camp , sports bar , Turnup , twitter , ubar , VH1 , Who You WIt , youth

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Reec Host Wednesday Nights At The UBar – Come Watch The NBA Finals in Style!

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest