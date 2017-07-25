CLOSE
‘See Detroit Like We Do’ Ad Featuring Mostly White People Causes Outrage

View of Detroit from Book Tower

Source: Photograph by Geoffrey George / Getty

If you caught the ad campaign for Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock Detroit company, you might have thought Detroit was all White. The advertisement reads, “See Detroit like we do” with a picture of a non-melinated crowd.

The ad appeared on a building Gilbert owns in downtown Detroit. Whoever thought of the ad must have missed the stat that Detroit is about 83 percent Black and 10 percent White, according to the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the uprising between Black people and police in Detroit, which lasted five days and resulted in more than 40 deaths. Parts of the incident will be covered in Detroit, which hits theaters August 4.

Angry Detroit residents and other users took to Twitter to express their outrage over the Bedrock Detroit ad. See below:

After the backlash, Gilbert posted a public apology on Facebook. See below:

‘See Detroit Like We Do’ Ad Featuring Mostly White People Causes Outrage was originally published on globalgrind.com

