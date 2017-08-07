Entertainment News
Local News: Rapper Young Mazi Shot and Killed +Students Go Back To School

Rapper Young Mazi shot and killed in Zone 6

Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert

Rapper Young Mazi who has been shot several times in the past has now been killed.  Last night he was shot walking out of Urban Pie, pizza restaurant near the intersection of Oakview & Hosea Williams Drive in S.E. Atlanta.  Investigators have a very vague description of the suspect who is being described as a black male with pulled back dreadlocks.  Detectives say there was no altercation before the shooting so it seems as if Young Mazi was targeted in the shooting which happen across the street from Atlanta Police Department Zone 6.  Right now there are no suspects in custody.

 

Students Go Back To School

Students using digital tablets with headphones in classroom

Students in the largest school districts head back to school today.  Schools open in 10 districts, including Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Hall and Raven counties.  Dekalb County Superintendent Stephen Green says the DeKalb district is ready despite a teacher shortage and for the first time has a billion dollar budget.

 

