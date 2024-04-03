Hope for Convicted Felons

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Being convicted of a felony is not the end of the world. Will things be more difficult, sure; but not impossible. I am a convicted felon. Upon my release from prison the only jobs that would hire me were fast food or factory work. Although these weren’t my ideal choices, they were options. My first job, after prison, was at Dunkin’ Donuts. I worked there for months before getting a job at a factory. I started the factory second shift, less than ideal for a single mother, but I knew I had to start somewhere. So, I did. Both of these jobs allowed me to build my resume. I was able to build a rapport with management and get referrals as well as experience in the work force outside of the paint job I had in prison.

Why do I share this with you?

Because when you look at me now and you see me on TV or hear me on the radio etc. you don’t know where I started. Your girl was inmate ON-5194. I was a juvenile delinquent who became an adult who made poor choices. It wasn’t until I decided I wanted better for me and my children that I began to make decisions that gave me better results. I stopped blaming others and held myself accountable. I did the work! Now, it’s your turn. If you have a felony, life’s not over. In fact, it’s just beginning.

God has afforded you another chance to get it right. The best part of your life starts now. I’ll provide you a list of some companies that hire convicted felons. It’s not about how, or where, you start; it’s about how you finish. Show everyone that’s betting against you, the odds aren’t in their favor. You’ve got this. WE’VE got this!

Here are the companies I discussed earlier. 25 Big Companies that Hire Felons (Updated List) (careeraddict.com)

Here is a website with a lot of different resources for those convicted of a crime. List of Reentry Programs in Georgia | Updated | Help For Felons |

