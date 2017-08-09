Watch Big36oz “Down Sometimes” Official Video

Rising Atlanta artist, Big36oz just released his street anthem, “Down Sometimes” which showcases the pain and struggles of growing up in the hood. The Joe Mclaren produced record is number 5 on Big36oz’s latest mixtape, TRU Details which now has over 30k views and features 21 Savage, London Jae, Lotto Savage, Loso Loaded, Zaytoven, WillAFool, Judo Beatz and the late Peanut Da Don.

Instagram, Twitter, Youtube & Soundcloud @Big36oz

http://www.Big36oz.com

https://www.spinrilla.com/mixtapes/big-36oz-tru-details

